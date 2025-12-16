Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Will the responsible say mea culpa and reform?

Will the responsible say mea culpa and reform?

Fixing India’s skies requires competition and competent regulation, not breaking up IndiGo
Subhash Chandra Garg
Last Updated : 16 December 2025, 05:26 IST
Last Updated : 16 December 2025, 05:26 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
India NewsAviationOpinion

Follow us on :

Follow Us