With a bit of everything, interim budget sticks to tradition

With no changes in the direct tax or indirect tax rates proposed, is there something for the common folk to savour? Yes, there are. The decision to withdraw age-old direct tax demands is a welcome one, given that many demands belong to the distant past, as old as 1962. The government has decided to let go of its claims involving sums up to Rs 25,000 till FY2009-2010 and up to Rs 10,000 from FY2010-2011 to FY2014-2015. This is expected to benefit about 10 million taxpayers.