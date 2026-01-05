<p>Walk into any shopping space today—a mall, a franchise store, even a well-designed supermarket—and the first person who greets you is most likely a woman. She informs you about product deals, handles complaints with patience, and manages the mood of the floor. </p>.<p>According to the India Brand Equity Foundation, the Indian retail industry has emerged as one of the most dynamic and fast-paced sectors, contributing over 10% to the country’s GDP and 8% to employment. Yet, beyond the polished counters and the neatly organised shelves lies a workplace that often resembles the informal sector more than the formal one it claims to represent.</p>.<p>Women are joining retail in greater numbers because it offers visibility, a professional environment and an entry into the labour market. This reflects a wider national shift. According to the Periodic Labour Force Survey 2023-24, India’s female labour force participation has grown from 23.3% in 2017-2018 to 41.7% in 2023-24. A large portion of this workforce, however, still ends up in low-productivity or own-account work. </p>.<p>Many women currently working in retail and sales said they wanted to “be independent and stand on their own feet while also gaining respect”, which is what drew them to the sector. </p>.<p>Although retail presents itself through uniforms, attendance systems and defined roles, the protections associated with formal employment are often missing. A former employee at a popular mall in Udaipur said she was often asked to work 12 hours or more, with no fixed end time. Shifts often depended on customer flow, or ongoing sales, and there was a general lack of structure.</p>.<p>The job demands extended hours and constant alertness. Sales targets do not adjust for low-footfall days, and festivals bring longer shifts without guaranteed overtime pay. Workers stand for hours and maintain a pleasant demeanour even when exhausted. Many describe their smiles as part of the job requirement. Emotional labour becomes a silent expectation, but it is rarely considered as a skill deserving higher value.</p>.<p>Benefits that should be standard in the formal sector—such as paid leave and maternity support—are applied inconsistently or discouraged in practice. Women often feel compelled to continue working despite discomfort or personal needs, fearing that absence may be seen as irresponsibility. The insecurity of informal work quietly persists. Contracts can be short, and sudden termination is not unusual, and PF and ESIC benefits, if provided at all, are unevenly implemented, and not all workers are able to avail of their benefits.</p>.<p>Within store hierarchies, gender biases play out clearly. Women dominate the sales floor, while men are more commonly found in managerial and back-end roles. The assumption behind this division is old but persistent: women are “naturally better” at smiling, convincing customers and remaining calm. These expectations may seem harmless, but they create a ceiling. Women gain experience, but not authority.</p>.<p>Customer behaviour adds another layer of vulnerability. Workers report unwanted comments, inappropriate familiarity, and frustration being directed at them during peak hours. When a woman pushes back, she risks being labelled unprofessional. Stores prefer not to upset customers, so workers’ discomfort is often invisibilised. Protecting the brand takes priority over protecting the person representing it.</p>.<p>Many women continue working in retail because it provides income and independence. It allows them to navigate public life and build confidence. But whether the industry supports their long-term aspirations remains uncertain. A large proportion of India’s women workers remain in arrangements that lack protection. A 2020 study by WIEGO shows that more than 90% of women in the country are employed under informal conditions. Retail may feel like a pathway out of this vulnerability, but it rarely leads women out of it for good.</p>.<p>India’s retail market is expected to grow with urban growth and rising consumption. But the workforce most visible in this expansion does not necessarily experience progress in equal measure. Good customer service is essential to brand success, but the contribution of the worker providing that service is often undervalued. If the sector wants to build a skilled and stable workforce, fair pay, proper benefits and clear promotion pathways must exist not just in theory, but in everyday practice.</p>.<p>India’s economic ambitions depend on women’s workforce participation continuing to rise. Ignoring the conditions in sectors where women are already present undermines this goal. Retail has the potential to be a genuine driver of women’s empowerment, offering visibility, mobility and engagement with the modern economy. To fulfil this promise, however, the sector must recognise retail workers as professionals whose rights matter.</p>.<p>A uniform and a name badge can make a worker appear “formal”. True formality comes from dignity, safety, and stability. As the retail sector shapes the future of consumption in India, it must also shape a better future for the women who stand at its frontlines every single day. Their contribution deserves more than polite applause. It deserves structural respect.</p>.<p><em>(The writer is a Research Associate at Work Fair and Free and STEP Academy)</em></p>.<p><em>This article is adapted from an unpublished research study conducted by Mona Agrawal and Vignesh M Toby for STEP Academy.</em></p>