Words can hurt or heal. Think before you speak

‘An injury on the tongue heals the quickest, but an injury caused by a tongue takes the longest time to heal.’ Though this was a good morning forward sent by a family member, it helped me recall the oft repeated quote of my father during my adolescent years. “When gentle words are available, why use harsh words”. Sometimes, we use words as weapons in moments of anger but more often, people use it intentionally to hurt or malign people. The toxicity which we see on social media these days is a case in point. Even in the physical world, we often meet people who choose words as a sling shot to wound others. Here, I would like to share my neighbor’s story - A newly married girl entered her husband’s home with hopes and dreams of a happily ever after life. Little did she know about her mother-in-law’s animosity, who considered her to be an imperfect match for her son. Being a love marriage, the mother-in-law reluctantly welcomed the girl into her household but made no efforts to give her a place in her heart. The bridemade every effort to fit into the family despite the verbal attacks from her mother-in-law.