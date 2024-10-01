Home
Your next financial adviser will be on an app

The entire service sector is about to be transformed. Just as the industrial revolution changed the way goods are manufactured and consumed, so the technological revolution will do for services.

Bloomberg Opinion
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 05:37 IST
TechnologyFinanceArtificial IntelligenceOpinionfinancial advice

