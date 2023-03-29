Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case Live: 'Entitled' Rahul thinks he's above Constitution, says Vaishnaw

  • updated: Mar 29 2023, 09:41 ist
The political showdown over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha continues amid repeated adjournments in the Parliament and heated exchanges between the grand old party and the BJP. Track the latest updates with DH.
  • 09:28

    Rahul doing politics of entitlement, thinks he's above Constitution, says Vaishnaw

  • 09:26

    Rahul insulted OBCs, thinks it's his birthright to rule India, says Vaishnaw

  • 08:19

    Cong to hold meeting with LS, RS MPs at 10.30 am in Parliament House

    The Congress party has called a meeting of its MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha today at 10:30 am in CPP office, Parliament House. (ANI)

  • 08:00

    Modi doesn’t need the autocrat’s playbook

    For over a decade, supporters of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party have insisted that the party’s greatest asset is Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the opposition Indian National Congress. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is self-made, they argue,and comes across as deeply engaged with ordinary Indians’ problems. By contrast, Gandhi’s father, grandmother, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather all led the Congress Party.

    Read more

  • 07:58

    Cong MPs moot mass resignation to rally behind disqualified Rahul

    As the Congress is looking at a prolonged political struggle after the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi, a group of young MPs is learnt to have mooted resignation of all party lawmakers from Parliament in solidarity with the top leader, who is facingattacks from the ruling BJP.

    Read more