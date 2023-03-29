Rahul Gandhi Defamation Case Live: 'Entitled' Rahul thinks he's above Constitution, says Vaishnaw

The political showdown over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's disqualification from the Lok Sabha continues amid repeated adjournments in the Parliament and heated exchanges between the grand old party and the BJP. Track the latest updates with DH.
#WATCH | Rahul Gandhi does the politics of entitlement. He thinks since he was born in a certain family, he is above the constitution, court and parliament. He also thinks that he is above the Constitution of India: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw pic.twitter.com/6SO117OjSc
Cong to hold meeting with LS, RS MPs at 10.30 am in Parliament House
The Congress party has called a meeting of its MPs from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha today at 10:30 am in CPP office, Parliament House. (ANI)
Modi doesn’t need the autocrat’s playbook
For over a decade, supporters of India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party have insisted that the party’s greatest asset is Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the opposition Indian National Congress. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is self-made, they argue,and comes across as deeply engaged with ordinary Indians’ problems. By contrast, Gandhi’s father, grandmother, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather all led the Congress Party.
Cong MPs moot mass resignation to rally behind disqualified Rahul
As the Congress is looking at a prolonged political struggle after the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi, a group of young MPs is learnt to have mooted resignation of all party lawmakers from Parliament in solidarity with the top leader, who is facingattacks from the ruling BJP.
Rahul doing politics of entitlement, thinks he's above Constitution, says Vaishnaw
Rahul insulted OBCs, thinks it's his birthright to rule India, says Vaishnaw
