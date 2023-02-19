Chandrayaan-3 lander clears key tests successfully

Chandrayaan-3: India's moon lander clears key tests successfully

Chandrayaan-3 interplanetary mission has three major modules:the Propulsion module, Lander module, and Rover

  • Feb 19 2023, 20:07 ist
Chandrayaan-3. Credit: IANS Photo

The moon lander part of India's third lunar mission Chandrayaan-3, successfully underwent the EMI-EMC (Electro-Magnetic Interference/ Electro-Magnetic Compatibility) test recently, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Sunday.

According to ISRO, the Chandrayaan-3 lander successfully underwent EMI/EMC test during January 31-February 2 at the U.R. Rao Satellite Centre, Bengaluru.

The EMI-EMC test is conducted for satellite missions to ensure the functionality of the satellite subsystems in the space environment and their compatibility with the expected electromagnetic levels.

This test is a major milestone in the realisation of the satellites.

Chandrayaan-3 interplanetary mission has three major modules:the Propulsion module, Lander module, and Rover.

The mission's complexity calls for establishing radio-frequency (RF) communication links between the modules, said ISRO.

During the Chandrayaan-3 lander EMI/EC test, launcher compatibility, antenna polarisation of all RF systems, standalone auto compatibility tests for orbital and powered descent mission phases, and Lander and Rover compatibility tests for post landing mission phase were ensured.

The performance of the systems was satisfactory, the Indian space agency added.

