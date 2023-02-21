Controlling aerosolization of mucous and vaccination can help prevent serious outcomes of Covid-19: Research

Researchers from the prestigious Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M), Jadavpur University, and US’ Northwestern University researchers have found that controlling aerosolization of mucous and vaccination can help prevent serious outcomes of Covid-19 infection.

They used mathematical models to show how viruses infecting the mucous lining of the respiratory tract spread as droplets into the lungs, thereby causing serious illnesses. The researchers performed simulation studies to understand the mechanism of transmission of the Covid-19 virus from the nose and throat to the lower respiratory tract.

The researchers used mathematical models to show how these viruses that infect the mucous lining of the respiratory tract spread as droplets into the lungs, thereby causing serious illnesses and recommend ways to prevent such spread.

Another idea that the researchers came up with is that the virus might enter the bloodstream and travel to the lungs but this is also not satisfactory. Another theory is that people might inhale mucus droplets containing the virus deeper into the lungs through the nose and throat.

The important lessons of the study are medicines to control sneezing and coughing can help prevent the formation of infected mucous droplets in the nose and throat and their transmission into deep lungs, and vaccination can help in preventing the development of pneumonia and other such serious lung diseases.

The findings of the research, which was a collaboration between Prof. Mahesh Panchagnula, Department of Applied Mechanics, IIT-M, Dr Aranyak Chakravarty, of Jadavpur University’s Department of Nuclear Studies and Application, and Prof Neelesh A Patankar, Northwestern University, have been published in the open-source journal Frontiers in Physiology.

Prof Panchagnula said they examined the last theory through mathematical modelling of droplets moving from the nose and throat to the deep lungs.

“Our model showed that pneumonia and other lung distress can occur within 2.5 to 7 days after the first symptoms of a Covid-19 infection occur. This happens when the infected mucous droplets are transported from the nose and throat to the lungs,” he added.

The transport of virus-laden mucous droplets can be reduced by preventing activities that result in the generation of these droplets in the first place. For example, sneezing or coughing can dislodge the infected mucous in the nose and throat in the form of droplets.

One strategy to control such droplet formation is by administering cough syrups or expectorants. This would not only curtail spread to others but will also prevent an additional source of self-aerosolized droplets which could be inhaled into the lower respiratory tract, the researchers said.

Dr Chakravarty said the study showed that while the transport of infected mucous droplets in the airway plays an important role, the infection growth and seriousness also depend upon the immune response of the infected person.

“This finding reinforces the importance of vaccination in preventing severe infection. Vaccines help the body make special cells called B-lymphocytes and T-lymphocytes (or memory cells). T− lymphocytes suppress virus multiplication. B lymphocytes generate antibodies that destroy the virus,” Prof. Patankar said.