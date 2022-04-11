Flight of anti-tank guided missile Helina successful

Flight test of anti-tank guided missile Helina successful

  • Apr 11 2022, 21:18 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

Anti-tank guided missile Helina successfully completed a flight test at a high-altitude range on Monday as part of user validation trials, the Defence Ministry stated.

"The flight test was jointly conducted by teams of scientists from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Indian Army and Indian Air Force," the ministry said in a statement.

The trial was conducted from an advanced light helicopter and the missile was fired successfully at a simulated tank target, it mentioned.

The missile is guided by an imaging infra-red seeker system, it said.

"It (missile) is one of the most advanced anti-tank weapons in the world," the ministry stated.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO and the Indian Army for the maiden achievement through joint work, it mentioned.

