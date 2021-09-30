If you are 25-plus, check your heart health, say experts

If you are 25-plus, check your heart health: Experts

Suraksha P
Suraksha P, DHNS,
  • Sep 30 2021, 00:21 ist
  • updated: Sep 30 2021, 02:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

If you're aged 25 years and above, it is more important to know your blood pressure than your bank balance, concurred a panel of eminent cardiologists on Wednesday who were discussing why an increasing number of 25-40 year-olds were getting heart attacks despite being young and being professional dancers or sportsmen.

Deccan Herald's Brandspot in collaboration with Manipal Hospitals had organised a webinar on "Why youngsters are prone to heart attack" on the occasion of World Heart Day.

Four interventional cardiologists: Dr Sunil Kumar S, Columbia Asia, Hebbal, Dr Karthik Vasudevan, Columbia Asia, Yeshwanthpur, Dr Sunil Dwivedi, Vikram Hospital, Millers Road, and Dr Pradeep Haranahalli, Manipal Hospital, Whitefield, spoke about the possible reasons.

The discussion moderated by Vivek Subramanyam, Founder CEO, LiveAltlife, answered why 12 per cent of Indians were prone to get a heart attack when far lesser proportion of populations in the US or the UK were vulnerable for the same.

Dr Sunil Kumar said as far as interventional cardiologists go individuals aged less than 45 years are considered young and since India was considered the diabetes capital of the world, traditional risk factors to a healthy heart like obesity, hypertension, smoking, drugs and a bad lifestyle all play into making the young more vulnerable to heart problems.

A webinar on cardiovascular-related ailments among comorbid persons will be held from 5 pm to 6 pm on Thursday. Interested can register and join at: http://bit.ly/3m32FJu.

