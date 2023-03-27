IIT-M researchers develop 3D device to detect adulteration in milk

Detecting adulteration in milk will now become easy with researchers from Indian Institute of Technology-Madras (IIT-M) developing a three-dimensional (3D) paper-based portable device to check within 30 seconds whether the milk is contaminated.

The 3D paper-based portable device could be easily adapted for use in homes as an instant everyday remedy to prevent the consumption of adulterated milk, the IIT-M said on Monday. The 3D device can detect multiple substances commonly used as adulterating agents including Urea, detergents, soap, starch, hydrogen peroxide, sodium-hydrogen-carbonate and salt, among others.

Unlike conventional laboratory-based methods to test the purity of milk, which are both expensive and time-consuming, this new technology is affordable and could also be used to test other liquids such as water, fresh juices, and milkshakes for traces of adulteration, the IIT-M said, adding that only a millilitre of any liquid would be as a sample to test for adulterants.

The research led by Dr Pallab Sinha Mahapatra, Associate Professor, Department of Mechanical Engineering, IIT-Madras along with research scholars Subhashis Patari and Dr Priyankan Datta has been published in the prestigious peer-review journal Nature.

“The 3D paper-based microfluidic device is made up of a top and bottom cover and a sandwich structure middle layer. This 3D design works well for transporting denser liquids at a consistent speed. The paper is treated with reagents and is let to dry,” Sinha said.

Both paper layers are adhered to both sides of the support after drying, and the covers adhere with double-sided tape, he said. “Whatman filter paper grade 4 is used in this design, which aids liquid flow and allows for the storage of more reagents,” the professor added.

Using colorimetric detection techniques, all the adulterants are detected in different liquid samples and it is inferred from the investigation that the reagent only reacts with the specific adulterant in this method and not with any milk ingredients. Hence, this analytical tool can help to monitor liquid food safety and thereby increase the traceability of tainted milk in remote areas of developing countries, the research said.

The adulteration of milk is a growing menace, especially in developing countries like India, Pakistan, China, and Brazil. Consumption of adulterated milk could cause medical complications such as kidney problems, infant death, gastrointestinal complications, Diarrhoea, and even cancer.