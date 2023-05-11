ISRO commences tests on semicryogenic engine

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday successfully carried out the first integrated test on an intermediate configuration of its semicryogenic engine with a 2000-kiloNewton (kN) thrust.

ISRO’s Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre, along with industry partners in India, is designing and developing the engine which is set to power the booster stages of future launch vehicles. The test was conducted at the newly commissioned Semicryogenic Integrated Engine and Stage Test facility at the ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) in Mahendragiri in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu.

The intermediate configuration of the engine is designated as Power Head Test Article and comprises all the engine systems except the thrust chamber. Wednesday’s test was the first in a series of tests being planned to validate the design of the propellant feed system, including the low-pressure and high-pressure turbo-pumps, the gas generator, and the control components, ISRO said. The engine works on a Liquid Oxygen-Kerosene propellant combination.

The space agency called the test “a major milestone” before the engine is fully integrated and qualified. “This test demonstrated the complex chill-down operations spanning about 15 hours’ duration that was conducted successfully, meeting all the required conditions for engine start,” it said.

The IPRC test facility has a state-of-the-art control and data acquisition system and is capable of testing semi-cryogenic engines with up to a thrust of 2600 kN. The facility will also support the subsequent testing and qualification of the fully integrated engine.