Small-scale study on mixing Sputnik V, AstraZeneca shows positive result: RDIF

Russian sovereign fund RDIF said on Friday it has achieved positive results from a small-scale study into the combined use of the AstraZeneca vaccine and the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine.
CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH
"Preliminary data from the first 20 participants shows antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 virus spike protein (S-protein) elicited in 100% of cases," RDIF said in a statement, citing a clinical trial carried out together with AstraZeneca in Azerbaijan.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Bloomberg Billionaires Index: Top 6 super rich Indians
Do I need a booster if I got the J&J Covid vaccine?
Robots are giving a futuristic spin to dining in Japan
This robot cafe offers new spin on disability inclusion
Bengaluru-based cartoon institute set for grand show
Japan aims to bring back soil samples from Mars moon
New frog species discovered in Arunachal's Adi hills
DH Toon | We've crossed our endurance border; horrific!
Messi launches his own NFT art collection 'Messiverse'