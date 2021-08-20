'Mixing Sputnik V, AstraZeneca shows positive result'

Small-scale study on mixing Sputnik V, AstraZeneca shows positive result: RDIF

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Aug 20 2021, 14:43 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2021, 14:43 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Russian sovereign fund RDIF said on Friday it has achieved positive results from a small-scale study into the combined use of the AstraZeneca vaccine and the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine.

"Preliminary data from the first 20 participants shows antibodies to the SARS-CoV-2 virus spike protein (S-protein) elicited in 100% of cases," RDIF said in a statement, citing a clinical trial carried out together with AstraZeneca in Azerbaijan. 

Russia
Covid-19
Coronavirus
Faqs
Coronavirus vaccine
AstraZeneca
Sputnik V

