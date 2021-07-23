Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) wins ‘MaterialNEXT 2.0' competition

A research team from the Centre for Biomaterials, Cellular and Molecular Theranostics (CBCMT) at Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore, was declared the winner of MaterialNEXT 2.0. The event was held on July 9.

Tata Steel Advanced Materials Research Centres (TSAMRC) has been actively associating with young college talents through their 'Campus Connect' program, and MaterialNEXT is an open innovation Pan-Indian event to identify budding research talents and materialize potential ideas.

Team 'Titans' from VIT, Vellore, mentored by the Director & Senior Professor Dr Geetha Manivasgam of CBCMT, comprises of interdisciplinary research scholars Ms. Pearlin Hameed, Mr. Ansheed Raheem, Mr. Aswin G & Ms. Jishita R. They had bagged a cash prize of Rs 5 Lakhs after marking a prolific win in the grand finale conducted on 09th July 2021.

The team innovated by designing and developing a novel 3D-printed porous titanium alloy that nearly mimics the properties of natural bone in contrast to conventional titanium alloys that are currently used.

“This would significantly alleviate many post-surgical complications, which otherwise contributed to implant failure. Currently, the Indian medical sector prevalently uses imported implants for bone repair, which is a cross to bear for an average Indian and a near to impossible luxury for the underprivileged,” the institute said.

