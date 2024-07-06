A fern that rises from the dead

A serendipitous discovery has revealed that one such adaptation repurposes their dead leaves or fronds into roots. In 2019, scientists from the University of Illinois were scouring the forest floor of Quebrada Chorro woodlands in Panama to understand how the roots of coniferous trees absorb nutrients. A dense bush of Cyathea rojasiana — a tree fern species that grows up to two metres tall, discovered in the early 2000s — caught their attention instead. When they tried to remove the drooping, seemingly dead leaves, they were astounded to find a dense network of tiny rootlets growing from the other end of the leaves.