AstroSat observations unravel high-energy X-ray modulation in black hole

With these electromagnetic radiations that detect black holes, BH-XRBs also unravels the processes of accretion (the increase in mass of celestial objects caused by gravitational forces).

The observations revealed that the Quasi-Periodic Oscillation (QPO) frequency of high-energy photons increased from 1.4 Hz to 2.6 Hz over seven days, during an outburst phase of the BH-XRB. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Monday that the “unique phenomenon” was detected for the first time in a BH-XRB.