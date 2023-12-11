IISc study offers insights on boosting immunotherapy in non-responsive cancer cells

Bengaluru: A new study by researchers at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has proposed approaches to make non-responsive cancer cells respond better to immunotherapy.

Contemporary cancer immunotherapy involves the stimulation of immune cells, or T cells, to fight tumours. The process depends on the production and functioning of Interferon-gamma (IFN-γ), a cytokine (a small signalling protein) that binds to tumours and induces apoptosis (cell death). These approaches affect fewer normal cells when compared to chemotherapy or radiation but are either very expensive or less efficient.

The researchers assessed the response of different types of cancer cells to IFN-γ activation and found that only some types of cancer cells respond well to it. The study was published in Frontiers in Immunology.

Avik Chattopadhyay, first author and PhD student at the Department of Biochemistry, IISc, pointed to reports that have found that if IFN-y amounts are low or there are defects in its signalling, the tumours don't respond well to the immunotherapy.

Laboratory treatment of cancer cells with IFN-y indicated that the cells were releasing acidic byproducts like lactic acid. The researchers traced the higher amounts of lactic acid to increased glycolysis, a series of chemical reactions that extracts energy from glucose.