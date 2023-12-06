IISER Bhopal conduct first-ever genome-sequencing of Jamun to explain its medicinal value

Mumbai: In a significant development, the Bhopal-based Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER Bhopal) have completed the first-ever genome sequencing of the Jamun tree (Syzygium cumini), an evergreen tree popular in India for its medicinal properties, fruits, and ornamental value.

This attempt by IISER Bhopal is the first time that the plant has been examined and decoded so closely.

To understand the genomic and evolutionary basis of the tree’s medicinal values, the research team sequenced the S.cumini genome from the world’s largest tree genus Syzygium using Oxford Nanopore and 10x Genomics sequencing technologies. Jamun is the largest genome to be sequenced from the world’s largest tree genus, Syzygium.

The team, led by Dr Vineet K Sharma, Professor, Department of Biological Sciences, includes Abhisek Chakraborty, Shruti Mahajan, and Manohar Singh Bisht from IISER Bhopal.