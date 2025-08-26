Menu
In a pathbreaking research, Hyderabad-based CCMB scientists discovered programmed cell revival

This finding overturns the dogma that once a cell begins to die, its journey is irreversible.
Last Updated : 26 August 2025, 16:04 IST
Published 26 August 2025, 16:04 IST
