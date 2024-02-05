India’s first high hypersonic test facility at IIT Kanpur to aid space and defence research

The three-year-long development to create India’s first hyper-velocity expansion tunnel test facility was funded by the Department of Science and Technology and Aeronautical Research and Development Board under the Defence Research and Development Organisation presumably keeping upcoming space and defence projects in mind.

For instance at its reentry in the earth’s atmosphere, the Gaganyaan will have a velocity of around 7 kmps. The Indian Space Research Organisation currently depends on other agencies to gather the aerodynamic data for such hypersonic velocities. This can now be done at IIT Kanpur.

The 24-m long tunnel will for the first time enable simulations of hypersonic conditions that India’s Gaganyaan space capsule and cruise missiles will encounter during flights. “We have a sub-scale model of Gaganyaan fitted with sensors to collect aerodynamic flight data in such conditions,” Sugarno said.

Other future projects that may be benefited include the ambitious reusable launch vehicle programme and the India-Russia collaboration on developing a long-range version of Brahmos cruise missile.

"The successful establishment of India's first hypervelocity expansion tunnel test facility, marks a historic milestone for IIT Kanpur and for India's scientific capabilities. It will empower India's space and defence organisations with domestic hypersonic testing capabilities for critical projects and missions," said S Ganesh, director of IIT Kanpur.

Other IIT scientists also described it as a major boost for India's space and defence sectors. "With sophisticated hypervelocity testing capabilities now available domestically, India is better positioned to develop advanced hypersonic technologies and systems," the institute said in a press statement.