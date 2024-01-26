Ingenuity, the NASA helicopter flying over the Red Planet, ends its mission

Ingenuity, the little Mars helicopter that could, can’t anymore.

At least one rotor broke during the robotic flying machine’s most recent flight last week, NASA officials announced Thursday. Ingenuity remains in contact with its companion, the Perseverance rover, which has been exploring a dried-up riverbed for signs of extinct Martian life.

Ingenuity will now be left behind.

“It is bittersweet that I must announce that Ingenuity, the little helicopter that could — and it kept saying, ‘I think I can, I think I can’ — well, it has now taken its last flight on Mars,” said Bill Nelson, the NASA administrator.

Ingenuity arrived on Mars in the undercarriage of the Perseverance rover in February 2021. The helicopter was a late addition to the mission, providing important lessons for future mission designers during its 72 flights through the planet’s thin atmosphere.

“They can rely on what we’ve accomplished,” said Theodore Tzanetos, the Ingenuity project manager. “They can point to the fact that a cellphone processor from 2015 can survive the radiation environment on Mars for 2 1/2 years. Lithium-ion battery cells that are commercial, off the shelf, can survive for 2 1/2 years, Those are massive victories for engineers around NASA.”