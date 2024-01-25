ISRO deploys magnetometer boom on Aditya-L1

The magnetometer carries two sets of state-of-the-art, high-accuracy magnetic sensors, one at the tip of the six-metre deployable boom, and the other in the middle of the boom, 3 metres away from the body of the spacecraft.

Operating from these distances, the dual-sensor system assesses and minimises the influence of the magnetic field created by the spacecraft on the measurements, Isro said on Thursday. The magnetometer was developed by Isro’s Laboratory for Electro-Optics Systems.

The boom segments are constructed from carbon fibre-reinforced polymer and serve as interfaces for the sensor mounting and mechanism elements. The articulated boom mechanism comprises five segments that are interconnected through spring-driven hinge mechanisms, allowing for folding and deploying actions.

The deployment occurs in an accordion fashion, controlled by a closed control loop mechanism, with the hinges locking the segments into the deployed configuration. Isro said the in-orbit deployment time was approximately 9 seconds, “well within the predicted range” of 8 to 12 seconds.

“During the stowed condition, the boom is securely held in position by two hold-downs, transferring the launch loads to the spacecraft body. A thermal cutter-based release system is employed to execute the boom deployment on command,” the space agency said.