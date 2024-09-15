New wasp species discovered in US bursts from living flies in horror movie fashion

Researchers have discovered a new species of parasitoid wasp that matures inside living adult fruit flies before bursting out, much like a scene from the Alien films.

The new species—Syntretus perlmani—is the first wasp found to infect adult fruit flies. Similar wasp species are known to target flies during their younger, more vulnerable larva and pupa life stages.

The study, led by Logan Moore during his doctoral studies at Mississippi State University, was published in the journal Nature on September 11. The team of scientists discovered the wasp species by chance while they were collecting fruit flies in their backyards.

In an interview with Live Science, Moore explained that female S. perlmani use their needle-like ovipositor organ — the stinger in stinging wasps — to stab and deposit an egg within a fruit fly's abdomen. The egg then hatches into a tiny wasp larva, which grows inside the fly for about 18 days before leaving its host for dead.

"It will effectively emerge out of the side of the fly, and just to add an additional layer of horror, the fly will normally remain alive for several hours after that," Morre said, explaining the chilling process.