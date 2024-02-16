Oldest fossil reptile from Italians alps may have been partly forged: Study

New Delhi: A 280-million-year-old fossil, classified as a member of the reptile group, that has baffled scientists for decades may have been partly forged, according to new examination of the remnants.

The discovery, published in the journal Palaeontology, has led the team to urge caution in how the fossil is used in future research.

Tridentinosaurus antiquus was discovered in the Italian alps in 1931 and was thought to be an important specimen for understanding early reptile evolution.

Its body outline, appearing dark against the surrounding rock, was initially interpreted as preserved soft tissues. This led to its classification as a member of the reptile group Protorosauria.

However, the new research reveals that the fossil renowned for its remarkable preservation is mostly just black paint on a carved lizard-shaped rock surface.

The purported fossilised skin had been celebrated in articles and books but never studied in detail.

The somewhat strange preservation of the fossil had left many experts uncertain about what group of reptiles this strange lizard-like animal belonged to and more generally its geological history.