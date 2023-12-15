Poison gas hints at potential for life on an ocean moon of Saturn

Peter and his collaborators, Tom Nordheim and Kevin Hand of NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in California, reported their findings in a paper published Thursday in the journal Nature Astronomy.

They also found organic molecules like acetylene, propene and ethane that could power chemical reactions to provide energy for microorganisms living in the Enceladus ocean. The data also points to the presence of an alcohol like methanol, although the researchers could not definitively identify which alcohol.

Chemical experiments have shown that hydrogen cyanide could be an important precursor to the molecules that had to be present for life to arise. “It can be combined in different ways to produce amino acids, which are precursors for proteins as well as nuclear bases and sugars which are needed to make RNA and DNA,” Peter said.

Two decades ago, Enceladus was seen as a mostly bland ice ball.

But in 2005, planetary scientists were startled when NASA’s Cassini spacecraft spotted plumes of vapor and ice crystals shooting out from fractures near the moon’s south pole. The tidal forces of Saturn pull and squeeze the inside of Enceladus, and the friction generates enough heat to melt the ice.

Initial analysis identified not only water but also carbon dioxide, methane, hydrogen and ammonia. The eruptions pointed to hydrothermal reactions below the surface, where hot rocks meet liquid water.

Subsequent sifting of data of the Cassini mission, which ended in 2017, has only added to the curiosity of what lies beneath. Scientists now believe that Enceladus possesses not just a pool of liquid water under its south pole but also a global ocean of salty water under an outer ice shell.

Earlier this year, another team of scientists reported that icy particles in the Enceladus plumes contained phosphates, which also pointed to geochemical interactions between the ocean and rocky floor. Phosphorus is another key element thought to be essential for life.

“Indeed, the prospects for the development of life are getting better and better on Enceladus,” said Frank Postberg, a professor of planetary science at the Free University of Berlin who led the phosphates study.

In the latest work, Peter and his collaborators again delved into data from the Cassini flybys. The amount of hydrogen cyanide is too small to be immediately observed. Instead, the researchers started with a list of 50 compounds that they thought might be present at Enceladus. Then they constructed models of 10 to 15 of those compounds, and they tested which models best fit what Cassini observed.