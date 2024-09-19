Are Elon Musk's new-gen Starlink satellites blocking our view of the skies? Radio waves cause major interference

"Every time more of these are launched with these kinds of emission levels, we see less and less of the sky," Professor Jessica Dempsey, director of ASTRON, was quoted as saying.
"We're trying to look at things like the jets, which are emitted from black holes in the centre of galaxies. We also look at some of the earliest galaxies, millions and millions of light years away, as well as exoplanets," she added, explaining which areas of astronomical research was being affected by satellite radiation.
Lead author of the ASTRON study, Cees Bessa, echoed the Dempsey's concerns, emphasizing the worsening nature of the problem.
"Since SpaceX is launching about 40 second-generation Starlink satellites every week, this problem is becoming increasingly worse," Bessa was quoted as saying.
Meanwhile, Robert Massey, the Deputy Executive Director of the UK's Royal Astronomical Society, called for quick action.
"It's very clear that if you have something this bright that is compromising a major radio observatory this much, then we need to do something and we need to do it quickly," Massey told BBC.
The UK broadcaster also reported that earlier, SpaceX had addressed concerns raised by astronomers about the first generation of Starlink satellites. But it is unclear where SpaceX stands on the current issue.
Regardless, scientists stressed that quick action was the need of the hour: "This is actually threatening the entirety of ground-based astronomy in every wavelength and in different ways. If it continues, without the sort of mitigation to make these satellites quiet, then it does become an existential threat for the kinds of astronomy we do," Dempsey told BBC, adding that sans action, "the only constellations we will see will be human-made."