Are Elon Musk's new-gen Starlink satellites blocking our view of the skies? Radio waves cause major interference

Elon Musk-owned Starlink's growing constellation of satellites around the planet has created a new hurdle for astronomers, with radio waves from these satellites reportedly interfering with scientists' ability to peer deep into the cosmos.

According to a report by the BBC, this 'interference' appears to be particularly pronounced when it comes to the new generation of Starlink satellites — 32 times stronger than the interference produced by earlier models.

The issue, BBC reports, was flagged by the Netherlands Institute for Radio Astronomy (ASTRON).

Deep space objects (DSOs) such as galaxies and distant stars emit light in the electromagnetic spectrum, which travels to Earth in waves and are picked up by radio telescopes, thereby giving us a discernible picture of these celestial objects.

However, in a study conducted earlier this year, ASTRON found that Starlink's new V2 satellites were interfering with these observations, with unintended electromagnetic radiation being noticed from almost all V2 satellites.

In fact, electromagnetic radiation from some of these satellites was "10 million times brighter" than the weakest sources of light identified, BBC reported. One ASTRON scientist likened it to "the faintest stars visible to the naked eye and the brightness of the full Moon."

With over 6,400 Starlink satellites estimated to be currently in orbit, scientists said that the interference was of grave concern indeed.