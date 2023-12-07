China scores a big win in race with US for influence on the Moon

China notched a diplomatic victory in its race against the US for influence in space, with Egypt agreeing to support Beijing’s plan for a proposed project on the moon.

The China National Space Administration on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Egyptian Space Agency that will see them cooperate on the International Lunar Research Station, a Chinese-backed base that’s expected to begin operation around 2030.

The agreement builds on their collaboration, which saw a Chinese rocket send an Egyptian satellite into orbit from a launch center in the Gobi Desert on Monday.

That launch promotes “a shared future for mankind” and “fully demonstrates China’s demeanor as a major country and the principle of extensive consultation, joint contribution and shared benefits,” said Kong Dejun, head of the international economic cooperation department at the Ministry of Commerce, according to a report by state-run broadcaster CCTV.