Vikram, in a first, records surface temperature variations from lunar south pole

A payload onboard the Chandrayaan-3 lander has recorded, for the first time, temperature variations at different depths from the surface of the lunar south pole, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Sunday.

ChaSTE (Chandra’s Surface Thermophysical Experiment) is designed to measure the temperature profile of the lunar topsoil around the pole, to understand the thermal behaviour of the Moon’s surface.

The payload comes with a temperature probe that has a controlled penetration mechanism and is fitted with 10 individual temperature sensors. The penetration mechanism can go as deep as 10 cm beneath the surface.