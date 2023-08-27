Vikram, in a first, records surface temperature variations from lunar south pole

A payload onboard the Chandrayaan-3 lander has recorded, for the first time, temperature variations at different depths from the surface of the lunar south pole, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said on Sunday.
ChaSTE (Chandra’s Surface Thermophysical Experiment) is designed to measure the temperature profile of the lunar topsoil around the pole, to understand the thermal behaviour of the Moon’s surface.
The payload comes with a temperature probe that has a controlled penetration mechanism and is fitted with 10 individual temperature sensors. The penetration mechanism can go as deep as 10 cm beneath the surface.
A graphical illustration of the temperature recordings at the lunar surface/near surface at different depths shows the temperature progressively dropping from about 50 degree Celsius to -10 degree Celsius with depth (from about 1 cm above the surface to about 8 cm beneath the surface). “This is the first such profile for the lunar south pole. Detailed observations are under way,” ISRO said.
ChaSTE is one of the three payloads on the lander, Vikram. It was developed by a team led by the Space Physics Laboratory, Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, Thiruvananthapuram, in collaboration with the Physical Research Laboratory, Ahmedabad.
All payloads on
Two other payloads on the lander – RAMBHA and ILSA – are aimed at measuring the near surface plasma (ions and electrons) density and seismicity around the landing site, respectively. Vikram also carries a passive experiment with LASER Retroreflective Array (LRA), a light-weight auxiliary instrument from NASA.
All the six payloads – three on Vikram, two on Pragyan, the rover, and one on the propulsion module – were activated by Friday and the scientific experiments are under way.
Chandrayaan-3 was launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota on July 14. The lander module touched down near the lunar south pole on August 23.