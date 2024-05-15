14 officials of Hindustan Copper Limited trapped in Rajasthan's Kolihan mine as lift collapses

Jaipur: Fourteen officials and members of a vigilance team of PSU Hindustan Copper Limited were trapped in a mine in Rajasthan's Neem ka Thana district on Tuesday night when a vertical shaft used for transportation of personnel collapsed, police said.

Praveen Nayak, Superintendent of Police of Neem ka Thana district, said that a rescue team has reached the trapped personnel and some of them could be injured.

Efforts are on to bring out the personnel who are stuck at a depth of several hundred metres at the Kolihan mine, the police said.