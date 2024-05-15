YouTube to block Hong Kong protest anthem videos after court order

Mountain View, California: Alphabet's YouTube on Tuesday said it will comply with a Hong Kong court decision and block access to 32 video links deemed to be prohibited content.

The action follows a government application granted by Hong Kong's Court of Appeal requesting the ban of a protest anthem called "Glory to Hong Kong.

"In comments criticizing the court order, YouTube said the ruling would raise skepticism around the Hong Kong government's work to foster the digital economy and reclaim its reputation as a predictable place for doing business.