NASA plans to build first railway station system on moon

The American space agency National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) has announced that it plans to build a robot train on the moon, for which it will be sending its astronauts to the Earth's only natural satellite.

The space agency proposed the details of its project named - Flexible Levitation on a Track (FLOAT) - which would provide reliable, autonomous and efficient transportation on the moon, in its blog.

NASA said that the transportation would be critical to the daily operations of a sustainable lunar base in the 2030s, like the Robotic Lunar Surface Operations 2 (RLSO2),

NASA said, "We want to build the first lunar railway system, which will provide reliable, autonomous, and efficient payload transport on the Moon."

"A durable, long-life robotic transport system will be critical to the daily operations of a sustainable lunar base in the 2030’s, as envisioned in NASA’s Moon to Mars plan and mission concepts like the Robotic Lunar Surface Operations 2 (RLSO2)."