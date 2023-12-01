To the Air & Space Museum & beyond

The National Air and Space Museum should be your next destination if you are an aviation and space enthusiast, or even if you are not, but are visiting the USA. There are two such museums, one in Washington DC and the other in nearby Virginia. I visited the latter, called the Steven F Udvar-Hazy Center, named after the Hungary-born American aviation billionaire, and situated in Chantilly of Fairfax county, Virginia, near Dulles International Airport. Put together, the two museums, managed by the Smithsonian Institution, are said to showcase the world’s largest collection of aircraft and spacecraft of historical significance and related artefacts. The museum houses close to 200 aircraft and covers everything from the early history of flight to the Space Race and moon landings. One would be awestruck looking at the marvellous metal birds as well as the astounding display of space objects — rarely available even for a look-in for anybody.