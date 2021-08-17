Speak Out: August 17, 2021

Speak Out: August 17, 2021

  • Aug 17 2021, 05:22 ist
Reacting to the departure of former spokesperson Sushmita Dev, Congress leader K C Venugopal told news agency ANI "it is not an issue for Congress if somebody is going or coming."

"So many people have joined Congress but you are not talking about that. We are a strong party," he added.

Sushmita Dev on Monday in a letter addressed to Sonia Gandhi announced her resignation from the Congress Party and joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in Kolkata.

