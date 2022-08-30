Speak Out: August 30, 2022

Speak Out: August 30, 2022

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 30 2022, 06:10 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2022, 06:10 ist

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on August 27 said that he would rather prefer to drown in a well than join the Congress party. “My friend once advised me to join the Congress, I said, I’d rather drown in a well than join the Congress party. I don’t like the ideology of the Congress,” he said.

Speak Out
Nitin Gadkari
BJP
Indian Politics
India News

