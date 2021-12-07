Speak Out: December 7, 2021

Speak Out: December 7, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Dec 07 2021, 07:59 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2021, 07:59 ist

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to inaugurate the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor that connects the Ganga River to the Kashi Vishwanath temple on December 13.

