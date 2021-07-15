Speak Out: July 15, 2021

The war of words within the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi dispensation seems to be compounding with Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole firing yet another salvo making allies – Shiv Sena and NCP -- uncomfortable.
Patole, who has given a call to go solo in future local bodies, Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha polls, maintained that the Congress is working to expand its base so that it does not get "cheated" like in 2014.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Parts of the Amazon now emit more CO2 than they absorb
Waiting for their dead, Iraqis blame govt for blaze
Stroke killed 7 lakh Indians in 2019: Study
Over 10,000 species risk extinction in Amazon
Inequalities & infighting: Roots of South Africa crisis
Sharp-eyed grandmothers combat crime in South Africa
Ladakh is not your dust-bin: Leader slams tourists
How Olympic medals have evolved over a century