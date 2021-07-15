Speak Out: July 15, 2021

The war of words within the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi dispensation seems to be compounding with Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole firing yet another salvo making allies – Shiv Sena and NCP -- uncomfortable.

Patole, who has given a call to go solo in future local bodies, Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha polls, maintained that the Congress is working to expand its base so that it does not get "cheated" like in 2014.

Read more