Speak Out: July 2, 2022

DHNS
DHNS,
  Jul 02 2022
  • updated: Jul 02 2022, 06:38 ist

In a late night development, Uddhav Thackeray sacked rebel Eknath Shinde as "leader" of Shiv Sena for anti-party activities. A "leader" in the Shiv Sena is the most important after Shiv Sena President.

