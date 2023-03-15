Speak Out: March 15, 2023

Speak Out: March 15, 2023

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 15 2023, 06:55 ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2023, 06:55 ist

The government does not subscribe to the views and country rankings of the World Press Freedom Index, published by foreign NGO ‘Reporters Without Borders’, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said on Tuesday.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Thakur said the government also does not agree with the conclusions drawn by this organization for various reasons including very low sample size, little or no weightage to fundamentals of democracy and adoption of a methodology which is questionable and non-transparent.

