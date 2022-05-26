Speak Out: May 26, 2022

Senior advocate and former Union Minister Kapil Sibal who filed his nomination papers for the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday with the help of Samajwadi Party said "it is not easy to quit a party (Congress) after being associated with it for 30-31 years".

"There is no employer-employee kind of relation in a political party. I had to take a personal decision on what I wished to do ahead. I need to raise my voice in an independent manner in the Parliament and if I am getting that opportunity, I want to take that," he said. Read more