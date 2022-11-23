Speak Out: November 23, 2022

With the date of the first phase of polling on December 1 approaching, the BJP has intensified its campaign led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the tribal belt of south Gujarat, a Congress bastion.
Apart from the traditional rivalry between the ruling BJP and Congress, the region is abuzz with the entry of the Aam Aadmi Party, which is threatening both the parties, primarily the grand old party, due to its uninspiring campaign.
