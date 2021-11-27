Speak Out: November 27, 2021

Speak Out: November 27, 2021

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 27 2021, 07:27 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2021, 07:27 ist

Addressing a function to celebrate ‘Constitution Day’, which was boycotted by 14 opposition parties, the prime minister said the spirit of the Constitution is hurt when political parties lose their democratic character.

Read more 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Narendra Modi
Speak Out
Constitution
Indian Politics

What's Brewing

US, Canada restrict travel from southern Africa

US, Canada restrict travel from southern Africa

AstraZeneca examining new Covid variant impact on jab

AstraZeneca examining new Covid variant impact on jab

Days after denial of permission, Sunburn Goa gets nod

Days after denial of permission, Sunburn Goa gets nod

Snapchat, Tiktok may increase depression in adults

Snapchat, Tiktok may increase depression in adults

Iceland's journey to the centre of the Earth

Iceland's journey to the centre of the Earth

'Antim' movie review: Engaging gangster drama

'Antim' movie review: Engaging gangster drama

Argentina pays tribute to 'beloved son' Maradona

Argentina pays tribute to 'beloved son' Maradona

Heavy rains: Red alert for five Tamil Nadu districts

Heavy rains: Red alert for five Tamil Nadu districts

Remembering the heroes of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

Remembering the heroes of 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks

DH Radio | Ad censors: A tightrope walk

DH Radio | Ad censors: A tightrope walk

 