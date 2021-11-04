Speak Out: November 4, 2021

Speak Out: November 4, 2021

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 04 2021, 03:49 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2021, 03:49 ist

Targeting previous governments in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that earlier public money used to be spent on land for 'kabristan' but under his BJP dispensation, funds are being used for upgrade of temples.

