Elton John and his enduring soft-rock legacy

It’s going to be a long time until we see another songwriter and performer like Elton John.

Wrapping up a 50-plus year career with a farewell tour, the British pianist and vocalist has created some of the most enduring music in the history of pop-rock — from the basic four-chord glory of ‘Crocodile Rock’ to the complex 11-minute magnum opus ‘Funeral For A Friend/Love Lies Bleeding’.

The artiste born 75 years ago as Reginald Kenneth Dwight kicked off the final leg of his North American farewell tour last week.

He has sold over 300 million records worldwide, has played over 4,000 shows in 80 countries, and recorded one of the best-selling singles of all-time — his 1997 reworking of ‘Candle In The Wind’ to eulogise Princess Diana, which sold 33 million copies.

Sir Elton (he was knighted in 1998) has released seven No 1 albums in the three-and-a-half period from 1972 to 1975, a place second only to that of the Beatles.

And his crooning of ‘Can You Feel The Love Tonight’ in ‘The Lion King’ motion picture has serenaded millions of children.

The outrageous costumes and oversized glasses he was known for in his early 70s heyday are gone now (he dressed as Donald Duck, Pac-Man, the Statue of Liberty, Minnie Mouse, and a baseball player, among others).

But that night, he walked somewhat tentatively to his shiny black piano in a white tuxedo with black lapels, and purple sparkly glasses, pounding out the instantly recognisable opening chord to ‘Benny And The Jets’. ‘Philadelphia Freedom’ followed.

Throughout the night, John rolled out hits spanning musical styles and genres. The gospel phrasings and cadences that so influenced his early work were evident on ‘Border Song’ and ‘Take Me To The Pilot’.

He showed off the prototypical power ballad ‘Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me’ with its close cousin ‘Someone Saved My Life Tonight’.

And when long-time guitar sidekick Davey Johnstone donned an inverted Flying-V guitar, it was time for the power chord arena rockers likes ‘Saturday Night’s Alright For Fighting’ and ‘The Bitch Is Back’.

Elton largely eschewed his famous falsetto; he still has 100 shows to go on the worldwide farewell tour that runs through next year, and he’s learned

over the years how to conserve his voice without sacrificing his style and authenticity.

Before the closing number, ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road’, Elton peered toward the finish line of his tour.

“I’m really looking forward to spending the rest of my life with my children and my husband. Be kind to yourself. Love each other,” he said.

While Elton John will soon be gone from the stage, thank God his music’s still alive. AP