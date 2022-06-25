Gadgets for your garden

Outdoor things that give your green patch a posh look

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jun 25 2022, 02:37 ist
  • updated: Jun 25 2022, 02:45 ist
Mower. Price: Rs 2.36 lakh at indiamart.com

LED planter

These illuminated planters feature an inbuilt-LED console. Weather-resistant and UV-stabilised, the planters work for the outdoors. They come in non-fading colours and are textured to look like granite planters during the day.

Garden fountain

This five-steps fountain will help enhance your garden’s ambience. It comes with an integrated LED lighting, and plug-and-play feature, and needs no installation. Made of Polyfiber it is also long-lasting.

Wagon cart

This Garden dump wagon cart is designed from durable polypropylene plastic. It can be used for gardening, weeding, and transporting fertilizers. It has a weight capacity of 400 pounds. Equipped with an inflatable rubber wheel, it also has removable sides, and can be easily installed.

Mower

This Ride on mower can be used to trim or mulch your lawn. The mower deck comes with a side discharge facility and a ninja-mulching blade. It comes with a speed disc drive, and an anti-vibration system that helps extend engine life.

Pruning kit

This cordless electric pruning tool kit is equipped with SK5 steel blades, and provides fast and precise trimming. The kit comes with 1 branch pruning shear, 2 batteries, 1 charger, 1 socket wrench, 1 screwdriver bit, 1 hex wrench, 1 grinding stone and a user manual.

Wooden swing

The Lacion garden wooden swing is a two-seater. It is made with chemically-treated and seasoned teakwood, which will not require much maintenance and can be placed outdoors any season. It comes with a canopy.

Foldable stool

This foldable stool comes with a set of seven stainless steel garden tools and a tote bag. The bag has several external pockets to store handy tools together in one place. The detachable polyester is removable and washable.

(Compiled by Anusha Hegde)

Gardening

