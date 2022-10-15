Shivamma bags top honour in Busan

Shivamma bags top honour in Busan

'Shivamma' was adjudged the joint winner along with the Korean drama 'A Wild Roomer' in the New Currents competition at the 27th Busan International Film Festival

Agencies
Agencies,
  • Oct 15 2022, 11:29 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2022, 11:47 ist

The Kannada film 'Shivamma', directed by debutant Jaishankar Aryar and produced by actor-director Rishab Shetty, was adjudged the joint winner along with the Korean drama 'A Wild Roomer' in the New Currents competition at the 27th Busan International Film Festival. 

'Shivamma', which had previously won a WIP Lab award at India's Film Bazaar last year, stars non-actors and is about how a school cook comes out of poverty by putting her hard-earned money in a network marketing business.  

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Shivamma
A Wild Roomer
27th Busan International Film Festival

What's Brewing

The art of journalling

The art of journalling

Skipped polls? Expect call from EC

Skipped polls? Expect call from EC

Whackyverse | A bye for Dada

Whackyverse | A bye for Dada

Forget WFH, this country lets you work from pubs!

Forget WFH, this country lets you work from pubs!

No Dalit, Adivasi or OBC heads Indian mainstream media

No Dalit, Adivasi or OBC heads Indian mainstream media

 