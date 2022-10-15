Shivamma bags top honour in Busan

The Kannada film 'Shivamma', directed by debutant Jaishankar Aryar and produced by actor-director Rishab Shetty, was adjudged the joint winner along with the Korean drama 'A Wild Roomer' in the New Currents competition at the 27th Busan International Film Festival.

'Shivamma', which had previously won a WIP Lab award at India's Film Bazaar last year, stars non-actors and is about how a school cook comes out of poverty by putting her hard-earned money in a network marketing business.