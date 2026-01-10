3 DIY craft using pasta

<p class="CrossHead">Flower bouquet</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Materials needed</p>.<p class="bodytext">*White chart paper or thick drawing paper</p>.<p class="bodytext">*Uncooked farfalle (bow-tie pasta)</p>.<p class="bodytext">*Poster or food colours</p>.<p class="bodytext">*Paintbrush</p>.<p class="bodytext">*Glue</p>.<p class="bodytext">*Brown paper or a small piece of jute fabric</p>.<p class="bodytext">*Thread or twine</p>.<p class="bodytext">*Pencil</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Method</p>.<p class="bodytext">*Paint the pasta in different colours like pink, yellow, orange or green. Let them dry completely.</p>.<p class="bodytext">*On the chart paper, draw a light outline of a bouquet shape.</p>.<p class="bodytext">*Start gluing the painted pasta on the top part of the drawing to make it look like flowers in full bloom.</p>.<p class="bodytext">*Stick a small piece of brown paper or jute at the bottom so that it looks like the bouquet’s wrapping paper. Stick a bow made of thread or twine to finish the bouquet.</p>.<p class="bodytext">*This pasta bouquet can be framed or used as a greeting card.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Vibrant fish</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Materials needed</p>.<p>*Chart paper or thick craft paper (green or any bright colour)</p>.<p>*Uncooked pasta in different shapes (spirals, shells, bow-ties, penne, elbow macaroni)</p>.<p>*Poster colours or acrylic paints</p>.<p>*Paintbrush</p>.<p>*Glue</p>.<p>*Scissors</p>.<p>*Black sketch pen</p>.<p>*Googly eye </p>.<p class="CrossHead">Method</p>.<p>*Draw a fish shape on the chart paper (as seen in the image) and cut it out. You can ask an adult to help with this if needed.</p>.<p>*Paint the pasta pieces in different bright colours. Leave them aside to dry completely.</p>.<p>*Once dry, stick the pasta onto the fish. Use bow-tie pasta above the tail, penne and shell pasta for the fins, and macaroni for the scales on the body.</p>.<p>*Glue a googly eye near the head, or draw an eye using a black sketch pen on a small round piece of white paper and stick it.</p>.<p>*Add small details like a mouth or scales using the sketch pen. Let everything dry.</p>.<p>*Your pasta fish is ready to decorate your wall.</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Pasta necklace </p>.<p class="CrossHead">Materials needed</p>.<p>*Uncooked tube-shaped pasta (penne or rigatoni)</p>.<p>*Poster or food colours</p>.<p>*Paintbrush</p>.<p>*Wool or string</p>.<p>*Scissors</p>.<p>*Tape (optional)</p>.<p class="CrossHead">Method</p>.<p>*Paint the pasta pieces in bright colours such as red, orange, green or yellow. Leave them aside to dry completely.</p>.<p>*Cut a piece of wool or string to the length you want for a necklace or bracelet.</p>.<p>*To make threading easier, wrap a small piece of tape around one end of the string to form a stiff tip.</p>.<p>*Carefully slide the string through the painted pasta, mixing colours to create fun patterns.</p>.<p>*Once you are happy with the design, tie the ends of the string together securely.</p>.<p>*Your pasta necklace is ready to wear or gift to a friend.</p>