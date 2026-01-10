<p class="CrossHead">Begin anew</p>.<p class="bodytext">Begin the New Year with</p>.<p class="bodytext">No resolutions to make, no promises to keep</p>.<p class="bodytext">A fresh page with</p>.<p class="bodytext">Thoughts of the poor and hungry</p>.<p class="bodytext">The sad and lonely, the sick, and the old</p>.<p class="bodytext">Women and children.</p>.<p class="bodytext">On a fresh page, remember</p>.<p class="bodytext">That all progress in society</p>.<p class="bodytext">Takes place outside one’s comfort zone.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Hence, love generously, care deeply, speak kindly.</p>.<p class="bodytext">On a fresh page, I say</p>.<p class="bodytext">‘A very Happy New Year to one and all’</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic"><em>— Adelia Raphaela, 12, Bengaluru, Karnataka</em></span></p>.<p class="CrossHead">Gentle prayers</p>.<p class="bodytext">I crave to begin a fresh page,</p>.<p class="bodytext">As I enter into my new age,</p>.<p class="bodytext">By offering prayers to the Almighty,</p>.<p class="bodytext">Seeking peace and prosperity.</p>.<p class="bodytext">May God grant me health,</p>.<p class="bodytext">As health is wealth,</p>.<p class="bodytext">May He help me build character,</p>.<p class="bodytext">As a foundation for my future.</p>.<p class="bodytext">I pray to Him with reverence,</p>.<p class="bodytext">To provide me with good qualities,</p>.<p class="bodytext">Such as humility and kindness,</p>.<p class="bodytext">And to help people in distress.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic"><em>— Kashvi Karthik, 8, Bengaluru, Karnataka</em></span></p>.<p class="CrossHead">Pages of wonder</p>.<p>Every time I write,</p>.<p>A fresh page opens with delight,</p>.<p>Making it a hobby</p>.<p>In my new lobby.</p>.<p>With freshness and delight,</p>.<p>Grabbing my pen, I start to write,</p>.<p>With words full of wonder,</p>.<p>And not in a slumber.</p>.<p>My new, fresh page shines with light</p>.<p>In the starlit night.</p>.<p><span class="italic"><em>— Laaibah Asna, 11, Hubballi, Karnataka</em></span></p>.<p class="CrossHead">Hope ahead</p>.<p>Turn over the page, leaving nostalgia behind,</p>.<p>Just like how spring blooms flowers,</p>.<p>Forgetting the withered nature of autumn.</p>.<p>Memories are gold, but it’s hope that finally shines brighter,</p>.<p>So turn the page, just like turning a new leaf.</p>.<p>Not just a page, but a year of possibilities,</p>.<p>Where dreams turn into reality.</p>.<p>And remember, the pen is yours, and the story is yours to write!</p>.<p><span class="italic"><em>— S Hamshika, 14, Bengaluru, Karnataka</em></span></p>