A tribute to ‘Barefoot Picasso'

Running parallel to the 60th Venice Biennale, The Rooted Nomad also showcases Husain’s myriad iterations of ‘yatra’ or journey, using the metaphor both as an artistic calling as well as a process for transformation.

The compelling migration theme — so pertinent in today’s fraught geopolitical landscape — makes visitors reflect on the universal ideas of mobility, migration, moving across borders and beyond fixed boundaries.

In that sense, the show transcends geographies and cultures while underscoring Husain’s keen interest in socio-political and historical narratives.