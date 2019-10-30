After Galaxy Fold, Samsung teases flexible flip phone

After the initial hiccup, Samsung launched the company's most ambitious Galaxy Fold in several global markets. A few weeks ago, it also made its way to India and to everyone's surprise, the device, which costs a whopping Rs 1,64,999, got sold out in the first two flash sales within minutes.

Overwhelmed by the positive response, Samsung is working on a new concept phone with a flexible display. It can fold vertically similar to the retro flip phones, which was a rage in the late 1990s and 2000s. No, it won't have two panels with hinges in the middle seen in the clamshell design-based Moto Razr. The display of the new Galaxy phone will have a single touch screen from top to bottom and fold like a wallet.

South Korean company released a teaser of the aforementioned foldable flip phone at the ongoing Samsung Developer Conference 2019 event (October 29-30) in San Jose. The video garnered a lot of appreciation on social media platforms and also brought back memories of retro flip phones.



Samsung's flexible flip phone teaser screen-shot (Picture Credit: Samsung US Newsroom/Twitter)



There is no official word on the internal hardware of the Galaxy flip phone, but it is expected to have the latest Qualcomm chipsets with Android OS, feature-rich camera hardware similar to the Galaxy Fold.

Samsung, in a bid to avoid repetition of the Galaxy Note7 fiasco, may probably incorporate a pair of batteries-- one each in top and bottom sides. This is no breakthrough idea, as Apple had already done it with the iPhone X. It's just my opinion that having two batteries is better than using a single cell as there won't be an issue of it getting squeezed while bending the phone. If a single battery is used; over time, the bending design may create stress on the panel holding the battery and lead to an explosion, eventually ending up hurting the consumer, which any company would definitely want to avoid.



The new Galaxy Fold (Picture Credit: Samsung)



Keep an eye on this space. We will be keenly following the developments of Samsung's new flexible flip phone and report.

In a related development, Lenovo-owned Motorola is expected to bring back the Moto Razr with original design clamshell design in November second week. Yes, it will have the display in the top panel and a physical keyboard in the second but will run custom Android OS so that people will be able to use popular mobile apps and also be able to show off the retro phone design.

Check out the new Samsung foldable concept flip phone:

