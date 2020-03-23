AirPower: Apple may bring back this product from dead

Apple is reportedly working on the long-awaited AirPower wireless charging mat

To mark the 10th anniversary of the first iPhone, Apple launched the iPhone X with an iconic notch screen along with the new product AirPower, a wireless charging mat.

Though iPhone X went on make record sales around the world, the AirPower was dead on arrival. After making a brief debut in September 2017 Fall event, the latter never made its way to the store.

It was a brilliant gadget, as there was enough space to place an iPhone, a Watch and AirPods case all at once. Also, Apple iOS software's intelligent feature offered the multiple devices' charging details on the iPhone lock screen, which is not available in any of the rival brands even to this day.

Why AirPower was shelved?

Multiple reports said that Apple AirPower mat, which uses three coils had heating issues when multiple devices are placed side by side for charging at the same time. And this problem could not be fixed by the Apple engineers and eventually gave up.

After 18 months delay, Apple engineers gave up and shelved the AirPower mat.

Now, new information has emerged that Apple is working on the AirPower 2.0 project. Prominent tipster Jon Prosser on Twitter has claimed that the Cupertino-based company hasn't given up on the wireless charging mat and is trying to re-engineer the coils to dissipate heat more efficiently and don't overheat. It is close to creating a prototype.

However, we can't get our hopes high just yet, as Apple isn't even finished the test model yet. If even the company does complete the prototype, it will take several months to review and give the final nod for the mass production.

This means we may have to wait at least a year or two to see a commercial variant of the Apple AirPower.

We will be keeping our ears to the ground for more information on the Apple AirPower.

